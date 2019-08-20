The Christian Awareness Committee at CHI St. Alexius Health collected school supplies to donate to local children from July 17 through Aug. 14. The mission of this program is to help our kids in the community to get all the school supplies they need to help the kiddos get off to a great start.
“I am overwhelmed with the generosity of my coworkers but never surprised. They always give from the heart,” Amalia Brandenburger, an RN with CHI, said.
The Annual School Supply Drive was a success this year as CHI employees were able to raise enough supplies and donations for 12 Williston Schools.