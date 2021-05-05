The Williston Area Chamber of Commerce held their 30th Annual Teacher’s Appreciation Reception, recognizing the 2020-21 Teacher of the Year.
The celebration was held Monday, May 3, with almost 100 teachers, staff, and administrators from across the Williston Area in attendance.
Andrea Finders was honored at the event as the 2020-2021 Teacher of the Year. Finders is a fourth grade teacher at Rickard Elementary School, and was nominated by Rickard Principal Kevin Klassen. Klassen said he nominated the a long-time educator, after she took on a new challenge and transferred from her position as a Reading Strategist to teaching fourth grade due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Research indicates that classroom teachers are the single most essential component for improving student achievement. Mrs. Finders has courageously taken ownership of becoming the new fourth grade teacher,” Klassen said. “She’s set and accomplished her visions for being a fourth grade teacher, while interlinking them in conjunction with the Williston Public School’s mission and vision. Mrs. Finders has made a substantial impact on the students in her fourth grade classroom, as well as other students within Rickard Elementary.”
The annual event allows the chamber to recognize and thank area educators for their dedication to developing the community’s next generation of workforce, business leaders, and community members. The chamber, along with sponsors, provided an hors d’oeuvres social along with giveaways of classroom supplies, technology, and self-care gifts for the teachers.