As Gov. Doug Bergum prepares to choose among three candidates for one Board of Higher Education seat, State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler has asked North Dakotans to apply for another state seat that is coming open July 1.
The individual chosen will succeed Don Morton, a former Board of Higher Education chairman and retired senior director at Microsoft in Fargo. Morton is finishing his second four-year term on the Board of Higher Education in June and is ineligible for reappointment. His successor will be appointed to a four-year term.
Baesler is chairwoman of a nominating committee that reviews applications for the board and recommends potential appointments to Gov. Doug Burgum. Last week the committee recommended three candidates for a separate opening created by the resignation of Dan Traynor in January, after he was appointed to a federal judgeship.
Aside from Baesler, the nominating committee’s members are Chief Justice Jon Jensen; state Rep. Lawrence Klemin, the speaker of the North Dakota House; state Sen. Oley Larsen, the president pro tempore of the North Dakota Senate; and Nick Archuleta, president of North Dakota United, an organization that represents public school teachers and public employees.
Fourteen people applied for Traynor's seat, including Williston native Taylor Olson, who is among the top three candidates for the seat. Baesler said the 11 candidates who were not chosen as finalists have been asked to apply for the opening being created by Morton’s departure, but new applicants are welcome. They must fill out a single-page form, submit a resume, and supply no more than six letters of recommendation.
North Dakotans who are interested in the position must apply by 5 p.m. Friday, May 29, and late applications will not be accepted. Applications can be emailed to Baesler’s executive assistant, Patty Carmichael, or sent by regular mail to the Department of Public Instruction at 600 E. Boulevard Ave., Dept. 201, Bismarck, ND, 58505.