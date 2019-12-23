Another person filed to run in the Williams County Public School District No. 8 school board recall election on Monday, Dec. 23, bringing the total on the ballot to five.
Salena Gustaveson put in the paperwork Monday, the deadline to be placed on the ballot. Two others — Chris Jundt and Sarah Williams — filed last week.
The two school board members who are facing recall, board President Penny Soiseth and Vice President Curt Sullivan, are automatically on the ballot under state law.
Voters will weigh in on Feb. 25 and will also vote that day on whether to approve a $28 million bond that would be used to build a new elementary school.