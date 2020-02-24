Candidates make final pitch in District 8 recall election

In April 1984, a representative from the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction met with officials from Williams County Public School District No. 8 — then known as New Public School District.
The outcome of that meeting, as reported in a story in the Williston Herald, was that the district would have to decide between operating multiple tiny, rural schools; building a centralized school or dissolving. The decision, the story said, would come in the next 10 to 15 years.
On Tuesday, Feb. 25, more than 35 years after that meeting, residents will have a far greater than usual say in that decision.
Voters will have two issues facing them. The first is a proposal to issue a $28 million bond to build a 600-student elementary school.
The second is whether two board members — board President Penny Soiseth and board Vice President Curtis Sullivan — should keep their seats. After a recall petition against each was submitted in November, three candidates filed to run: Chris Jundt, Selena Gustaveson and Sarah Williams.
On Monday, hours before voting was set to start, the five candidates met for a final time.
The recall petition criticized Soiseth and Sullivan, saying they lacked transparency.
At Monday’s debate, Jundt elaborated on the reasoning behind the petition.
“The constituents were as engaged as they were ever going to be on Oct. 14, 2019,” Jundt said, pointing out that during the meeting the District 8 board voted to start offering high school, residents packed the district office. “Did the board have to allow public comment? They sure don’t have to allow public comment. They most certainly don’t. But the transparent thing to do when you’ve got that many people in the room that have shown up and have taken interest in what you have going on, making an important decision. You don’t set up five town halls after you make that decision. You take the input before you make the decision.”
Sullivan, however, defended how the board handled the situation. He said the board had been talking about offering high school and had been supported by residents.
When Williston Public School District No. 1 announced it would no longer accept District 8 students, District 8 had to act.
“This wasn’t a knee-jerk reaction,” he said.
Williams said the way District 8 had handled the negotiations with District 1 about high school students had harmed students and families.
“We cannot continue to discredit the feelings of all the students and parents who have been affected by what transpired between District 8 and District 1,” she said. “Adult issues are now negatively impacting our students. We can do better Williston, we must do better.”
Jundt and Williams have run together and have said they support compromising with District 1 to continue to allow District 8 high school students to attend Williston High School.
Gustaveson spoke about her experience as a volunteer with the district and her ability to work with multiple groups to get work done.
She also said the district needs as many voices as possible.
“It’s an important decision tomorrow, but we face important decisions every day,” she said. “Please vote tomorrow, but please continue the conversation after tomorrow and going forward. We need your input.”
Soiseth said she was excited with the move to offering high school.
“Things are rolling right along and we are making a lot of progress,” she said. “I’m excited for the next week to come, when we get more and more things put in place.”
The election runs from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the District 8 office, located at 111 Seventh Ave. W, and the Mountrail Williams Electric Cooperative, located at 218 58th St. W.