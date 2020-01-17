The five people on the ballot for a recall election for the Williams County Public School District No. 8 will meet Monday, Jan. 20, for the first of two debates.
The candidate debate is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon on Monday at the Williston ARC. The second debate is scheduled for Feb. 24, the night before the Feb. 25 special election.
Board President Penny Soiseth and Board Vice President Curt Sullivan are being recalled. Three candidates — Chris Jundt, Sarah Williams and Serena Gustaveson — are also running. The top two vote getters will fill the seats.
The forum, which is expected to last between 90 minutes and two hours, will be moderated by Jamie Kelly, Managing Editor of the Williston Herald, Alesia Tanner of KUMV TV and Tom Simon, executive producer of Williston Trending Topics News and Coyote Radio 98.5 FM.
The debate will include questions from the audience, submitted by card and Facebook. The moderators will rotate questions one at a time. At two points during the debate candidates will be allowed to ask a question of a fellow candidate or the entire panel. To submit a question, email editor@willistonherald.com.