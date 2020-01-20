Candidates for District 8 school board show off differences

The five candidates running in a school board recall election tried to draw clear distinctions between their positions during their first forum Monday, Jan. 20.
The five who will be on the ballot for a Feb. 25 recall election for Williams County Public School District No. 8 explained what they would do differently than opponents and what their plans were for the future of the district.
Two candidates — Chris Jundt and Sarah Williams — made it clear that they did not support the idea of two school districts serving Williston. Both said they would be open to either dissolving District 8 or reorganizing the district.
"I don't have a specific vote yet because I don't have all the facts to make that decision," Williams said.
She said dissolution would give a chance for all residents to have a say in the process, however, but that if reorganization made more sense, she would support that.
Chris Jundt said he didn't plan to make a motion to dissolve the district on his first day in office, but that it was something to start exploring.
"To make it very clear, I do not support the two districts being separate," Jundt said. "They should be one combined entity whether that's through a dissolution process or whether that's through a reorganization process remains to be seen."
The other three candidates — board President Penny Soiseth, board Vice President Curt Sullivan and Selena Gustaveson — all said they thought the district offered residents choices about the kind of schools their students would attend.
Taking away District 8 would offer parents and students fewer choices, Sullivan said.
"I am not for dissolving the district," he said.
Gustaveson said she would consider redrawing some boundaries but not did not support dissolving or reorganizing.
"That would equal less school choice for all constituents," she said. "I would not vote to dissolve our district."
Soiseth agreed, and said she was in favor of collaborating with other districts but remaining independent.
"I am not for dissolving or reorganizing," Soiseth said. "I think we have a very good district. I am for being able to choose where kids want to go to school."
The recall election is scheduled for Feb. 25, the same day as a vote on a $28 million bond to build an elementary school. In October, Jundt began gathering signatures to recall Soiseth and Sullivan.
When first announcing the recall effort, Jundt criticized Soiseth and Sullivan for not being transparent enough.
That issue was raised at Monday's debate.
Jundt was particularly critical of a board vote at an October meeting not to add public comment to the agenda. It was at that meeting the board voted to add grades nine through 12 for the 2020-21 school year. Soiseth, Sullivan and board member Dawn Hollingsworth all voted against adding comments to that meeting.
"As any elected official, when you're making an important decision like that, you should want to listen to the constituents," he said.
Gustaveson said she thought the board hadn't done enough to tell the public why things were happening and said the board should always do more to listen to constituents.
"Our school board has not done a good job of explaining why they have made the decisions they have made," she said.
Williams echoed that idea. She criticized the board for making a decision without taking public comment until after the fact.
"I don't feel like that process has ever been shown to the constituents," she said.
Sullivan said the board voted against adding public comment because it wasn't on the agenda in the first place. But, he said, the process to move to offering high school had been going on for several years.
"I think we've been pretty transparent," he said.
Soiseth said there had been meetings for months before the board made the decision to start offering high school, and much of that came from constituents. But, she said, she realized why people were upset.
"I've thought about this issue for some time now," she said. "I understand where people's frustration comes from."
Tuesday marks 36 days until the election. Voting will take place at the District Office as well as the Mountrail Williams Electric Cooperative building.