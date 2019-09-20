Two meetings this week will help determine where students in Williams County Public School District No. 8 attend high school.
The board for District 8 and the board for Williston Public School District No. 1 met on Monday, Sept. 16 to discuss a collaboration between the two districts to pay for an addition to Williston High School. That meeting ended without a final answer, but the districts did agree to meet again within two weeks.
The District 8 board plans to meet at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 24 to discuss last week's meeting, talk about the money that might be available for a high school, appoint a committee to look into a joint project with District 1 and to define a building project for a proposed bond vote. District 1 plans to have a meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26. No agenda for that meeting has been released.
One question that has come up again and again during the last two years is whether District 1 can stop allowing District 8 students to attend Williston High School. District 8 only offers kindergarten through eighth grade and its high school-age students attend other districts. The vast majority — more than 200 this year — go to WHS.
Why that matters
Under state law, students from districts without a high school can attend another district. The question comes when schools are overcrowded, like they are at WHS.
The school, which opened in 2016, was built for 1,200 students. This year, 1,315 students are enrolled, including 208 from District 8.
After a bond referendum failed in January, the board for District 1 considered no longer accepting any District 8 students, even at the high school level.
Can they do that?
Board members for District 1 and District 8 have offered differing opinions on whether District 1 can close its enrollment to high school students. In May, Jenny Jorgenson, who was the president of the District 8 board at the time, asked Williams County State's Attorney if District 1 had the legal authority to do so.
In a 6-page opinion, Wilder wrote that she believed District 1 could exclude District 8 students, as long as the board made the determination that the school was overcrowded. She pointed to wording in the law that mentions overcrowding, as well as state Supreme Court opinions dating back to the 1920s.
Part of the question arises from the fact that state law lists the requirement to admit outside students in two places. One statute mentions overcrowding while the other does not.
Wilder wrote that the state Supreme Court has ruled that when two statutes appear to be in conflict, courts should try to harmonize them.
"As to your specific question whether the board of School District No. 1 is able to 'disregard' (one statute) when making the determination about overcrowding under (the other statute), the answer would be 'yes' provided the board of School District No. 1, in exercising its discretion, determines admission of nonresident students would create overcrowding, and the board does not abuse its discretion," Wilder wrote.
What's next?
It's unclear whether the two boards will be able to come to a resolution. One question that District 8 board members asked but that has not yet been answered is what happens if the district does agree to pay for an addition to WHS.
Board members wanted to know if there would be a guarantee District 8 students would still be able to attend WHS in the future. District 1 board members were open to the idea of an agreement, but no details have been proposed.
No date for the next joint meeting has been set.