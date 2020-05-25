A study done for Williams County Public School District No. 8 looks at how the district’s finances would be affected by continuing to operate, dissolving completely or merging with Williston Public School District No. 1.
The study, completed earlier this month by Paul Stremick, considers four scenarios. The first is Districts 1 and 8 remaining separate. The second is District 8 dissolving, with 85 percent of its assets going to District 1 and the rest being split between the county’s other school districts. The third and fourth both involve District 1 and District 8 merging. The third looks at the two combining while the fourth looks at them merging but District 8 transferring up to 25 percent of its land to other districts, as well.
Stremick looked at the possible impact of all four scenarios on the money the districts would received from the state and from taxes, as well as the tax burden for residents. He projected what the financial situation would look like starting with the 2021-22 school year through the 2027-28 school year, including coming changes to the way the state funds school districts.
Here are some of the numbers Stremick offered.
Total tax levy (Slashes note different tax rates for District 8 and District 1 residents)
Year Baseline Dissolution Reorganization Reorganization + Land Transfer 2021-22 97.70/126/36 88.02 95.27/112.27 99.11/116.11 2022-23 108.84/126.36 101.56 98.58/115.58 99.11/116.11 2023-24 108.84/126.36 107.68 98.58/115.58 99.11/116.11 2024-25 108.84/126.36 107.68 98.58/115.58 99.11/116.11 2026-27 108.84/126.36 107.68 98.58/115.58 99.11/116.11 2027-28 108.84/126.36 107.68 98.58/115.58 99.11/116.11
Total state aid over seven years
Baseline Dissolution Reorganization Reorganization + Land Transfer $475,360,335.65 $485,844,645.47 $479,407,858.31 $491,524,763.25
Total property tax revenue over seven years
Baseline Dissolution Reorganization Reorganization + Land Transfer $652,192,683.58 $637,124,723.71 $648,740,234.94 $641,469,158.58
The District 8 board is holding a public meeting for Stremick to answer residents’ questions about the study on Tuesday, May 26 at 5:30 p.m.