The last week has been a busy one for both school districts that serve Williston, and the coming week looks to be nearly as eventful. Here’s a look at what happened so far and what’s to come.
So far: On Monday, the school board for Williams County Public School District No. 8 voted 5-0 to approve giving $3 million over two years to Williston Public School District No. 1 to help with the expansion of Williston High School.
On Tuesday, Williams County Commission President David Montgomery told the public that he and Commissioner Beau Anderson were part of the meeting and suggested both districts allocate about $5 million in grant money planned for 2020 from the county to the project, as well as a $4 million contribution from Williams County.
On Thursday, the board for District 1 voted 4-1 to move forward with the project. Board member Cory Swint voted against it and at Thursday’s meeting expressed reservations about continued overcrowding at WHS and whether changing from the board’s position on no longer accepting out-of-district high school students would create legal liability.
What’s next: The District 8 board is meeting Monday, Nov. 11, at 6:30 p.m. at Missouri Ridge School and is going to consider the amount needed for a bond to build an elementary school and set an election date. The board will also vote on whether to move forward with installing modulars at Missouri Ridge to accommodate at least some high school students starting next year.
On Nov. 14, the Williams County Commission is going to hear from the two people leading a study of all six school districts in the county. The meeting, set for 4:30 p.m., will have David Flowers, one of the people leading the study, talk about the scope of study to the commission.