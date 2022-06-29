More than 600 students graduated from Bismarck State College after completing the Spring 2022 semester. The graduates were recognized at the college’s 82nd commencement ceremony held on May 13, 2022, at the Bismarck Event Center.
Students who completed the coursework to earn degrees from BSC in Fall 2021 and Summer 2022 were also eligible to walk across the stage during the commencement ceremony to receive their diplomas.
The BSC 2022 Commencement speaker was Major General Alan S. Dohrmann, The Adjutant General (TAG) for the North Dakota National Guard. The student speaker was Abrielle Schantz from Beulah, N.D., graduating with an Associate in Applied Science degree in nursing. The 2022 BSC Commencement ceremony was recorded and is available for viewing on the BSC website.
Area graduates include:
Dylan Arntzen, Tioga, N.D., graduated with an Associate in Applied Science degree in Process Technology
Dustin Bertsch, Williston, N.D., graduated with an Associate in Applied Science degree in Electrical Transmission System Technology
Lane Christensen, Arnegard, N.D., graduated with an Associate in Applied Science degree in Instrumentation and Control Technology
Kaitlynn Hove, Trenton, N.D., graduated with an Associate in Science degree
Kambree Jahner, Mandan, N.D., graduated with an Associate in Arts degree
Austin Klatt, Grassy Butte, N.D., graduated with a Certificate in Automotive Technology (Electrical/Chassis)
Tyler Kresanoski, Tioga, N.D., graduated with an Associate in Applied Science degree in Process Technology
Fielding Lewis, Watford City, N.D., graduated with a Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Energy Management
Matthew Montgomery, Tioga, N.D., graduated with a Certificate in Process Technology
Lydia Oster, Ray, N.D., graduated with an Associate in Arts degree
Jarred Sifuentes, Watford City, N.D., graduated with a Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Energy Management
Jacob Sowers, Williston, N.D., graduated with a Certificate in Electronics Technology
Heidi Wittmayer, Williston, N.D., graduated with an Associate in Applied Science degree in Electrical Transmission System Technology
