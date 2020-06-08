Bismarck State College has hired Kaylyn Bondy to serve as Vice President for Student Affairs. She will begin July 1.
Bondy has served as the Vice President for Student Affairs at Williston State College in North Dakota for the last five years. Before leading WSC’s student affairs efforts, she served as the Registrar and Director for Institutional Research & Effectiveness. Prior to WSC, she led an international English as a second language school in Las Vegas and taught ESL abroad in Canada and France.
She is a member of the board of directors for the North Dakota Women in Higher Education Network, and Chair of WICHE’s Western Alliance of Community College Academic Leaders. She was also recently named as a 2020-21 Aspen Institute Rising Presidents Fellows.
Bondy earned a BA in French and sociology from the University of North Dakota, a master’s degree in international business from l’Institut d’Administration des Entreprises à Caen, France, and an MBA from the University of St. Thomas. She will complete her Ph.D. in higher education from the University of North Dakota in 2020.