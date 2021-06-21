The board for Williston Basin School District No. 007 unanimously approved an agreement with teachers for its first two years.
The board and the Williston Education Association negotiated for weeks leading up to Monday’s approval.
The approval came about 10 days before District 7 officially opens, on July 1. The first day of school will be in August. WEA approved the agreement Thursday.
The 2-year agreement seemed unlikely to materialize just a few weeks ago. In early June, the board for District 7 voted 5-2 to continue negotiations.
Notably, the two voices suggesting the district and teachers were at an impasse were board President Christ Jundt and Vice President Kyle Renner, who were also serving as two of the three members of the district’s negotiating team.
After a negotiation session lasting more than two hours on June 14, teachers and the district reached a tentative agreement.
The parties approved a deal that leaves a reduction in force plan as part of the agreement but took the pay schedule for extracurricular activities out. That will be decided by the board, though the board agreed not to reduce anyone’s pay for the 2021-22 school year.
Voters in Williston Public School District No. 1 and Williams County School District No. 8 approved a reorganization plan in December. The plan created District 7 out of District 1 and parts of District 8, with other parts being transferred to adjoining school districts.