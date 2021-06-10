The board for Williston Basin School District No. 007 and the Williston Education Association have agreed to continue negotiations for a contract, despite concerns the sides had reached an impasse.
The board voted 5-2 during a special meeting Thursday, June 10, to keep negotiating with WEA. Board President Chris Jundt and Vice President Kyle Renner both voted against continuing negotiations. Board members John Kasmer, Thomas Kalil, Cory Swint, Heather Wheeler and Sarah Williams voted for continuing. The board has to approve the first agreement between the district and teachers in advance of the first day of school on Aug. 17.
The board and WEA still have a few items left to reach agreements on them, with the largest issues the pay scale for extracurricular activities and how any reduction in staff would happen. Both items are in the current contract for Williston Public School District No. 1, with the reduction-in-force plan in the contracts for both District 1 and Williams County School District No. 8.
On Thursday, Matthew Liebel spoke and asked the board to keep negotiating. He said WEA was worried that there hadn’t been satisfactory answers on the why the board wanted to change how things were.
“They believe that (reduction in force) is a policy and the board's primary function is to make policy and they don't want to relinquish that policy to anybody else,” Liebel said. “So they're saying that they want to write policy and they want to do it their way.”
Jundt said the board’s position was that policy is what the board’s main role is.
“Both of those items, we thought we're policy related items; policymaking is one of the board's primary functions,” he said. “And I think that's really been the difference between those two is that, you know, WEA's position was that RIF is more of a procedure instead of a policy and that it should be in the negotiated agreement.”
But, Jundt said, the two sides had moved closer together.
“We've made a lot of good progress, and really I'd say we're down to two (issues), because I think we've found some common ground on on salary as well so I think we're really down to RIF and extracurriculars,” Jundt said. “Hopefully we can, you know sit down and hear each other out on on Tuesday, and come to an agreement that is mutually acceptable for the school board and the stakeholders that we serve.”
Liebel said he hoped the board would hear from the public.
"Right now, we are hoping that the board will be listening, like I mentioned in my speech earlier, listening to the constituents," he said. "We know there's been a lot of public, public outcry about what's been happening here in just the past few negotiations and we hope that they listen to those constituents, and listen to the needs of the taxpayers that they represent, and reconsider the ideas of RIF and extra duty and putting those in the agreements to protect the teachers and coaches and ultimately, ultimately lead to better outcomes for the students and the athletes."
The board and teachers are scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 15.