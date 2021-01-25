A bill introduced by a local lawmaker would make it slightly easier for some school districts to pass a bond to build a new school.
State Rep. David Richter, R-Williston, introduced House Bill 1350 after partially being inspired by multiple bond failures in the area. The bill would require 60 percent of voters to approve a school construction bond — the same as currently in place — for districts with a population smaller than 4,000.
For districts with a population between 4,000 and 20,000, that level would be dropped to 57%, and for districts larger than 20,000, 55% of voters would need to OK a bond for it to pass.
Richter told the Williston Herald he didn't want to go to a simple majority because there are still commercial property owners who might only get one vote but would see a much larger impact.
Much of the inspiration for the bill came from close to home. Over the last three years, school bond proposals in both Williston Public School District No. 1 and Williams County Public School District No. 8, sometimes only a small number of votes away from 60% approval.
In January 2019, 58.7% of District 1 voters OK'd a bond referendum, and a vote in March 2019 got 57.7% of voters in favor of passing the bond. A District 8 vote in May 2019 would not have passed under the new bill — it only got about 44 percent of the vote.
A District 8 bond referendum in February 2020 was supported by 56.4% of voters.
Williston isn't the only place in the state seeing issues with getting school construction bonds passed. One discussion while the bill was being worked on was how few bond referendums statewide have succeeded, compared to the number that have failed.
A hearing on the bill happened Monday morning and about a dozen spoke up in favor of it.
Those who spoke in favor included the executive director of the North Dakota Council of Educational Leaders and David Goetz, the superintendent of District 8.
Several school board members also spoke in favor of the bill, including Laurie Garbel and Emily Ramage Geltel with District 1 and Christ Jundt and John Kasmer with both District 8 and the newly reorganized Williston Basin School District No. 007.
"There was a good amount of testimony coming out of Williston," he said.
In addition to Richter, the bill is being sponsored by fellow District 1 lawmakers Rep. Patrick Hattlestad and Sen. Brad Bekkedahl as well as District 2 Rep. Donald Longmuir.