A benefit for a local educator battling breast cancer will be held Sunday, Oct. 19, at Trenton Public School.
First-grade teacher Heather Slater was diagnosed with Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Estrogen/Progesterone Positive in September, and the school is hosting a benefit auction and lunch to show support. The benefit is from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, and will take place on the Trenton football field.
At noon there will be a free-will donation drive-up lunch available, featuring hamburgers, hotdogs, chips beans and water. There will be a silent auction from noon to 2:30 p.m. and a live auction from 1 to 3 p.m.
Each grade from the school has donated gift baskets for auction, featuring themes such as movie night, home decor, and more.
Auction items can still be donated until Oct 16. Contact Stacey Clarys at 701-770-2737 or Jonie Slater at 701-570-5193 to schedule a pickup. Cash donations also welcome.