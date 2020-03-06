Williston's young musicians are getting together to show off their skills and get your toes tapping at the annual Band-O-Rama Concert next week.
On Monday, March 7, at the Phil Jackson Field House at Bakken Elementary, bands from Williston Public School District No. 1 will be sharing an evening full of music, highlighting the hard work they've been putting in throughout the year. The concert will feature the sixth, seventh and eighth grade bands, Prep Band, Symphonic Band and Concert Band, Wind Ensemble, and 6th through 12th Grade Combined Bands.
"It's just a cool concert that features all of our bands," Band Director Eric Rooke told the Williston Herald. "All of our bands have some great pieces to share, and then they all come together at the very end, and all the students that are sitting on the floor will play a song together."
Rooke has been involved with Band-O-Rama for many years, and says his favorite thing about bring the groups together is seeing how much each band member's musical talent has evolved.
"For me, it's fun to see the growth from each grade level." He explained. "It's especially fun for my upperclassmen, my seniors, to look back and remember what it was like sitting in their first Band-O-Rama as 5th or 6th graders. For them to look back and just see how cool that was and all that growth that has happened from that 6th grade beginning band to where they are as seniors, that's just a super cool moment."
Rooke said close to 500 kids will be participating in Monday's concert, playing many traditional pieces, as well as several movie themes, such as Aladdin, Moana and a medley of themes from composer Alan Silvestri. Rooke said the concert will last a little over an hour, and people should arrive early in order to get the best seats. He added that last year's concert was so full that overflow seating was needed. Representative from the International Music Camp will also be in attendance to share information about what the camp has to offer to students.
Band-O-Rama begins at 7 p.m. at the Phil Jackson Field House. Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students.