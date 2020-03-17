Students at Bakken Elementary put a creative twist on a classic cuisine, selling candy sushi for a great cause.
Audrey Zimmerman’s fifth grade students made the tasty treats as part of their Cakes and Cookie Decorating class, one of the Exploration courses offered at the school. Zimmerman said the students were interested in trying something new, and the idea of candy sushi was introduced. After a bit of online research, the students were ready to create their own unique rolls.
Using ingredients like Rice Krispie treats, Swedish Fish, Fruit Roll-Ups and more, the students created a one-of-a-kind menu to sell the sushi to fellow students and staff at the school.
The students experiments, trying out different flavor combinations to see what did and didn’t work, with Zimmerman saying several ideas had to go back to the drawing board because they just didn’t taste right. But after a bit of trial and error, the students had a menu and were ready to begin selling.
Zimmerman said the students wanted to donate the money they raised to some sort of charity, and after reaching out to the Coyote Foundation, the class decided to give their earnings to the Boston Glueckert Scholarship, in honor of Glueckert, who passed away earlier this year.
Zimmerman said she wanted to involve the whole school and showcase the hard work that the students had put in, and ultimately ended up raising over $500 to give to the scholarship. She added that she was extremely proud of her students for the work that went into the sale.
“That was probably the most rewarding part of it,” Zimmerman told the Williston Herald. “With this class, I guide them and help, but it’s 100 percent student centered. They come up with all of the ideas, they figured out the cost, they figured out the menu, so I think they really love that ownership of the whole project. It was truly their project.”