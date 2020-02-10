Students at Bakken Elementary are showing that kindness begins at a young age.
Students from Victoria Arneson’s 6th grade class had already gotten into the giving spirit a few weeks, creating a bake sale to raise funds for Australian wildfire relief.
On Monday, Feb 10, the students once again opened their hearts to the community, donating more than 20 hand-made blankets to Williston’s Family Crisis Shelter. Arneson said every Friday the kids take part in an Innovation Academy “passion project,” a project she says is applicable to the real world. For the past couple Fridays, the students have worked on creating fleece tie-blankets, which they measured, cut, and tied themselves.
“The students had made the blankets, and we were thinking about what we wanted to do with them,” Arneson told the Williston Herald. “One of the students suggest we give them to kids in need, and I said ‘Well, I know the perfect place.”
Arneson said she has been very proud of her students for their desire to give back, a trait she feels is important for children to develop as they are young.
“We talk about ‘North Dakota Nice’ quite a bit,” Arneson said. “It’s never to early to start being kind, and our kids really want to give back, they want to be a part of the community. I think all these projects that we’re doing, the field trips that we take and the places that we go, I think that it makes them feel more a part of the community.”
Along with being community-minded, Arneson said the students also learned a valuable skill, one that several have taken home with them. She said that some students were so happy with their blankets that they took their skills back home to create even more blankets for gifts and donation. Crisis Shelter representatives Julia Bush and Anne Richards stopped by to pick up the blankets, and were impressed with the students desire to help.
“It’s amazing,” Bush said. “It’s wonderful that they would think of other kids and want to do something to help them. We really appreciate it, and so will the kids and parents that get them.”
The Family Crisis Shelter is always in need of donations, and you can find out how to donate by calling 701-572-0757.