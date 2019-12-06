Students from two area schools earned themselves a day at the Williston Area Recreation Center for their hard work during the Steps Across America Challenge.
In October, CHI St. Alexius Health Williston partnered with the Blue Cross Blue Shield Caring Foundation, the Williston Parks and Recreation District, Bakken Elementary and Trinity Christian School for the Steps Across America Challenge, aimed at encouraging kids to get up, get out, and get moving. Students from both schools got 800 pedometers to help keep track of their steps, as well as getting free admission to the ARC for the 40 days of the challenge, giving them a venue to run, play, get active and earn more steps.
On Friday, Dec. 6, two classes received their reward for the hard work they put in for the challenge.
Students were challenged to see how many steps they could take during a 40 day period, with the goal of challenging the students to take enough steps to “walk across America.” Based on the CDC’s recommended 10,000 steps a day, students, parents, and teachers alike aimed at locations across the map of America to walk to throughout the 40 days.
Amy Leibel’s fifth grade class from Bakken Elementary and Tonnie Warren’s sixth grade class from Trinity Christian School were the lucky students who got to spend Friday at the ARC, taking advantage of all of the center’s facilities, playing basketball, soccer, and of course, splashing in the facility’s pool.
The classes earned they day of fun by completing the Steps Challenge, with Warren’s class walking across America fastest, “arriving” on Dec. 1. Leibel’s class took the most steps, or highest daily average of steps for the challenge, with 3,119,853 steps total, or 5,305 daily.
The students spent most of their Friday playing at the ARC, with lunch provided by CHI St. Alexius and the BC/BS Caring Foundation.