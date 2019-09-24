Students from Bakken Elementary’s Innovation Academy took a break — a paws, if you will — from their school work to learn a lesson in what it means involved in the community.
A group of around 50 kids visited the Buck Scheele Family Animal Center, operated by the Mondak Animal Rescue, on Tuesday, Sept. 24 to learn how the center operates and what all goes into caring for the animals within. The sixth graders toured the facility, learning about the various aspects of caring for the animals that come within the shelter’s doors, from those brought in by their owners to be boarded, to the stray and abandoned pets awaiting adoption.
Lauren Stone, one of the group’s teachers, said the trip was a way to help instill a sense of civic responsibility in the students, as well give them potential ideas for future career paths.
“We’re hoping to introduce them to different jobs they might want to have in the future,” Stone told the Williston Herald. “Just saying they want to be vet or they want to work at the Humane Society, they don’t really know what that means, so this is a chance for them to get a good perspective on how much work is involved in this.”
The students learned how the facility is cleaned, how to keep the animals entertained, and even how microchipping is done for dogs up for adoption. The kids then took time to meet and play with almost all of the shelter’s residents before taking time to sit among the puppies and kittens, reading them stories, which is easier said than done when you’re literally being given puppy dog eyes.
With wagging tails and fuzzy paws at every turn, some of the students said they were suffering from “cuteness overload,” wishing they could take all the cuddly critters back home with them.
The trip wasn’t just for fun, however. The students said they came away with some valuable lessons from the experience.
“I learned that dogs, if you treat them with a lot of respect when they’re afraid, they can start liking you and will become more friendly with you,” said student Angel Ayon. “My favorite part has been reading to the dogs and playing with them. When I was in the room reading to the dog, I just felt like something was connecting us and it felt good.”
“I learned that pitbulls are illegal in North Dakota because people think they are dangerous, and I didn’t know that before.” added Braelynn Tofte. “But the more time you spend with a dog and the more you train it, the better it’s going to become. It can go from this very shy, aggressive dog to the gentlest, kindest thing you’ve ever seen.”
A second group of students from the Innovation Academy will be visiting the shelter on Thursday, Sept. 26 to take part in all the same hands-on learning activities.