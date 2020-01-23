As fires continue to devastate Australia, a group of Bakken Elementary students decided to step up and do what they could to lend a helping hand.
Bakken sixth grade teacher Victoria Arneson said the Team 8 students had been researching Australia in Meghan Clark's science class, and were devastated to learn of the ongoing fires that continue to ravage the continent and its wildlife. Not taking the matter sitting down, the students decided to organize a bake sale, selling cookies, cupcakes, brownies and more to raise money to donate towards the Australian Bush Fire Relief fund.
The students set up in the Bakken's commons area the morning of Thursday, Jan. 23, as students lined up to purchase the sweet treats.
Arneson said the students set a goal of $500 to raise for the sale, but decided to also contribute by sewing pouches and mittens for koalas and kangaroos affected by the fires, which were put together by student Bella Riely Around 100 students from Team 8 sold baked good before and after school on Thursday, and plan to sell even more before and after school on Friday, Jan. 24. Students were excited to be taking part, eager to do what they can to help Australia's wildlife.
"It's always nice for kids to get an idea of what it's like to be in the real world, and to have something you can help with," Bakken student Elyza Kleven said. "Like when you look on TV and see the koala bears are being helped, and they bought water for them or something, you know that it could have been your money that paid for it."
"These animals didn't deserve to be hurt or injured or killed at all," student Maci Heller added. "And it was all due to humans starting the fires, so we just wanted to say our sorries and help out for what we did to them."
Bakken Principal Jeremy Mehlhoff said he was tremendously proud of the students coming together for such a great cause.
"It's just awesome," he said. "I love it when kids want to help others, and we don't often give our kids enough credit for doing that. To see kids wanting to do this and step up, it was fantastic."
Mehlhoff added that getting involved and giving back is a great lesson to learn early on, as it helps you become
"As we get older, it's part of being a part of the community," he explained. "so much in school, everyone focuses on all the academic things, but realistically a big part of school is how to be a functioning member of society and how to take care of one another, how to take care of your environment and your community. I think events like this teach a lot to our kids about that."
Arneson echoed that sentiment, saying the experience helps students become part of the larger picture and helps them understand how they can take part in things outside of their bubble and be a force for good in the world around them.
"They need to understand that there's more than Williston, North Dakota," she explained. "They need to understand that there are things happening in the world that they should be aware of. When they get older it will broaden their horizons. And I think it's good that they start out with kindness early so that they know when they get older that they can continue being kind and doing things for people. It may only be $500, and there's been millions of dollars that have been donated, but this is something that we did in Williston for Australia. We are thousands of miles away, and the fact that these students wanted to help says a lot about them."