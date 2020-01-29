Students from Williston’s Innovation Academy are getting out into the community to explore art in different forms. One of those stops led them to the James Memorial Art Center, where Andy Warhol took center stage.
Holly Leibrand’s 5th grade students visited the James on Wednesday, Jan. 29 as part of their Art Explorations class, which Leibrand says is working to partner with people and organizations in the community to be a part of the learning process.
“What we have found is that we have so many great resources here in Williston that also want to share their love of art,” Leibrand told the Williston Herald.
Leibrand reached out to the James, and Board Vice President Deana Novak, who teaches art classes for her daughter’s class at Rickard, promptly responded. Novak said that she felt that a partnership between the Explorations class and the James was beneficial to both groups, as it fosters an appreciation of art in kids from an early age, provides a place for them to create art, and also highlights what the James does in the art community. Novak took the students on a tour of the James’ galleries, which currently has the North Dakota Student Art Show on display. After partaking in an art scavenger hunt, the students took to the James’ classroom to participate in an art project.
Novak read “Uncle Andy’s Cats” to the students, which tells the true story of Pop Artist Andy Warhol’s 25 cats, all named Sam. The students studies Warhol’s cat portraits before putting paint to paper to create their own bright and colorful Sams. Leibrand said she hopes to enter some of the students’ pieces into next years show, which is judged in Minot and travels throughout the state. Leibrand said she is continuing to seek out resources in the community that would be interested in participating in the Explorations class, as has had favorable response.
She explained that once a month Ellen Wittmaier’s 8th grade art class from Williston Middle School will be teaching a lesson, and that the students would be teaming up with QuickDraw Studio to create a mural in the Bakken’s lunchroom. Leibrand said that since the students began the Explorations classes in December, she has seen their attitudes and morale have changed, and that their excitement and motivation has skyrocketed.
“They’re excited about. They love it.” Leibrand said. “They have a motivation, they have a time of day that they’re looking forward to. I feel like overall their morale has gone way up. They just have a ball.”
Leibrand said she is always looking for more people interested in teaching an art class, or working with the students to share and appreciate art in the community. anyone interested can email her at holly.leibrand@willistonschools.org.