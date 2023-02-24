Williams County held its annual Spelling Bee competition at Bakken Elementary School in Williston on Wednesday.
The school's impressive auditorium offered a cozy setting for the presentation of ribbons after an estimated 80 contestants finished spelling challenging words in break-out rooms along the corridor outside the auditorium.
"We've done it every year here," said McVay Elementary School Principal Jeremy Mehlhoff of the Bakken school auditorium. "It's nice and quiet."
Parents and students from throughout the county filled about one-third of the auditorium seating capacity.
McVay Elementary School's principal led the well-organized event. After he called volunteers to the stage and explained the rules, they were instructed to lead their respective grade-level groups of 10 to 12 kids to classrooms to spell words.
"The Williams County Spelling Bee is simply a paper-pencil test," Mehlhoff explained, noting the competition is held each February in Williston.
"Every school in Williams County has the opportunity to send kids," Mehlhoff said.
Each participant is asked to spell words correctly on paper. The top three finishers from each grade receive recognition ribbons.
Elementary school students "are here simply to compete at the county level," Mehlhoff said.
"The top two at junior high school go on to compete at state," he said.
First grade students are given 25 words to spell, while participants from grades 2-8 are given 50 words.
Every year, Mehlhoff said, there's usually a tie-breaker round.
This year was no exception. Williams County middle school participants competed in a run-off, which delayed the start of the 2023 ribbon ceremony.
"Grades 1-6 simply compete against their same age peers in a written spelling bee," Mehlhoff wrote. "Grades 7-8 compete together as a group, with the top two place finishers qualifying for the State Spelling Bee, which will be held in Bismarck at the Event Center on Monday, March 20."
Williams County Spelling Bee Top 3 Place Finishers
1st Grade
1. Lyric Boss, Lewis and Clark Elementary – Williston
2. Clarence Atalo, Rickard Elementary – Williston
3. Adaline Larson, McVay Elementary – Williston
2nd Grade
1. Aislyn Stevens, Lewis and Clark Elementary – Williston
2. Quinn Craigen, McVay Elementary – Williston
3. Brian Cisneros, Hagan Elementary – Williston
3rd Grade
1. Gavin Hegge, McVay Elementary – Williston
2. Paris Keller, Tioga K-12 – Tioga
3. Sophia Law, Lewis and Clark Elementary – Williston
4th Grade
1. Teagan Clark, Tioga K-12 – Tioga
2. Kylen Hammer, Wilkinson Elementary – Williston
3. Connor Gonzales, Lewis and Clark Elementary – Williston