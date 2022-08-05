Purchase Access

State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler on Tuesday named her new Superintendent’s Student Cabinet, a 25-member group that will advise her about ways to strengthen North Dakota’s K-12 education system.

The Cabinet includes students ranging in age from the fourth to the 12th grades, representing large and small schools in all corners of North Dakota. Eight of the 25 members have served on previous Cabinets. It is the fifth Cabinet in the program's history, and the largest since Baesler began the initiative in 2015.



