Williston Basin Public School District
Kindergarten
DO NOT LABEL MATERIALS
Big Backpack, no Mini’s
1 pencil box or bag
2 packs classic Crayola markers
2 packs of Crayloa crayons (24 pack)
1 pack Crayola watercolor paint
24 #2 sharpened pencils — Ticonderoga
2 large pink erasers
1 pack black Expo markers
10 pack Elmer’s purple glue sticks
1 pair of extra clothing (weather appropriate0
2 play dough containers — not homemade
Fiskar scissors
Headphones, no earbuds
Girls: Quart-size Ziplock bags
Boys: Gallon Freezer bags (no sliders)
Velcro gym shoes with rubber bottoms
Clorox wipes
Grade 1
24 #2 sharpened pencils
12 Elmer’s Purple Glue Sticks
2 boxes of Crayola Crayons (24)
2 packs of broadtip Crayola Classic Markers (8)
1 pack Crayola Colored Pencils
2 Large Pink Erasers
1 pack of black Expo dry erase markers
Fiskars pointed scissors
2 plastic folders
1 set of watercolor paints
Supply box or pouch
1 Elmers glue bottle
Headphones (NO earbuds)
1 box Kleenex
Girls: Quart size ziploc
Boys: Gallon Freezer bags (no sliders)
Big Backpack (NO mini)
2 containers Clorox wipes
2 boxes healthy snacks
Highlighters
Grade 2
3 Plastic Folders
1 pack Expo Markers (Black)
2 Crayola Crayons (24 pk)
1 set of watercolor paints
1 pack Crayola Colored pencils
24 #2 Sharpened pencils
Supply box or pouch
2 Big Pink Erasers
10 Purple Elmer’s Glue Sticks
Scissors
Headphones (NO earbuds)
2 box Kleenex
2 containers Clorox Wipes
Girls: Quart size ziploc
Boys: Gallon Freezer bags (no sliders)
Big Backpack (NO mini)
1 Crayola Markers 12 pk
2 boxes healthy snacks
Grade 3
1 pack loose leaf paper
2 plastic folders
Supply bag or box
4 boxes sharpened #2 pencils
1 Crayola markers 12 pack
Scissors
1 Crayola colored pencils 12 pack
2 large pink erasers
1 pack highlighters
1 big pack Elmer’s Glue Sticks
Headphones (NO earbuds)
2 Crayola Crayons 24 pk
1 pack dry erase markers
2 box Kleenex
2 containers Clorox Wipes
1 Elmer’s liquid glue-white (no glitter)
1 12” ruler
Big Backpack (NO mini)
Girls: Quart size ziploc bags
Boys: Gallon Ziploc bags
1 Composition Book (black/white)
Grade 4
4 spiral 1 subject notebook
1 wide ruled loose leaf paper
2 plastic folders
2 prong folders
Pencil bag or box
4 boxes of sharpened #2 pencils
12 pack Crayola markers
12 pack Crayola colored pencils
24 Crayola crayons
Scissors, pointed tip
Erasers
1 pack highlighters
Black Expo markers
4 glue sticks
Headphones or earbuds
3 contianers Clorox wipes
3 boxes Kleenex
Boys: Quart-size Ziplock bags
Girls: Gallon-size ziplock bags
Backpack
Grade 5
2 spiral notebooks
2 loose leaf paper college ruled
Scissors
4 packs 24 sharpened pencils
1 pack highlighters
Expo markers
Erasers
Colored Pencils
Pencil sharpener
Markers
Headphones or earbuds 2 pack
Trapper Keeper OR 2 inch binder
Subject Divider sheets 8 pack
2 glue sticks
3 Clorox Wipes
3 Kleenex
Sandwich size ziploc
Backpack
3 Ring Pencil Pouch NO boxes
Backpack
Page protectors, 1 pack of 20
Chromebook case
Grade 6
Headphones
2 notebooks
3 folders
Composition Notebook
2 boxes of pencils
Scissors
2 glue sticks
2 paper towels
Clorox wipes
Tissues
Teachers will give more specifics after Day 1
Grades 7 & 8
4 spiral notebooks
1 pack mechanical pencils and refill
1 pack loose leaf paper
Subject divider pages
Red/green/blue pens and highlighters
1 fine point Sharpie
2 pack 24 pencils
3x5 index cards
Erasers
3 ring binder (1 inch)
Headphones
Graph paper (1/4 inch)
4 — 5 pocket folders
1 pack colored pencils
Composition notebook
T1 30XIIS Calculator
Scissors
Clorox wipes
Grades 9-12
Notebook and Pocket Folder for Each Class
Pens
Pencils
Course specific supplies will be discussed in each class the first day of school.
EVERYONE K-6
Extra PE Shoes K-6
Winter Clothes K-4 ONLY
Grenora Public School District #99
Kindergarten
(Please label supplies)
1 plastic pencil box
2 boxes of tissues
1 lg container of baby wipes
1 Child’s scissors
8 glue sticks
2 folders
1 pair of non-marking shoes for gym (MUST be Velcro
if child cannot tie)
2 boxes of crayons (24 ct.)
1 pkg washable markers
1 pkg colored pencils
1 wide-lined notebook
Headphones
Boys: 1 box gallon-size Ziploc bags
Girls: 1 box quart-size Ziploc bags
1 beach towel
First Grade
1 plastic pencil box
1 pkg. pencils
1 box of crayons (24 ct.)
1 pkg. washable markers
1 pkg. colored pencils
1 pkg. pencil-top erasers
1 large eraser
8 glue sticks
1 scissors
4 Expo dry erase markers
1 spiral notebook (wide ruled)
2 folders — 1 must have 3 prongs inside
Headphones
Gym shoes (MUST be velcro if child cannot tie)
Girls: 1 box of quart size Ziploc bags
Boys: 1 box of snack size Ziploc bags
Second Grade
24-SHARPENED pencils
Pencil top erasers
1-large eraser
Hand Held Pencil Sharpener
2-pens (NOT black or blue)
2-highlighters
2- glue sticks
Scissors
Pencil box
4-folders
3-24 count Crayons
3 wide ruled notebooks
2-boxes of Kleenex
Gym Shoes, Non-marking
Flash drive
Headphones
Please make sure shoes are easy on
and easy off, for gym use only)
Third Grade
1-package loose leaf (wide ruled) paper
4-pocket folders
24-pencils
Crayons
1-Highlighter
4 black sharpie markers
1-red pen
Pencil box
Wood ruler
2-Glue sticks
8 Expo Markers
Markers
Pointed Scissors
1-Box of Kleenex
1-pkg. of Multiplication
Flash Cards
Gym Shoes
Headphones/ Ear Buds
1 box of Gallon Size Ziploc Bags (Girls)
1 box of Quart Size Ziploc Bags (Boys)
Fourth Grade
Package of multi color highlighters
Pencil box (5x7)
Student scissors (large if possible)
4 glue sticks
1 bottle school glue (WHITE)
Colored pencils 16 count
1 Ruler (inches AND centimeters)
2 pkg. loose leaf paper (wide ruled)
24 #2 pencils — to be replaced as needed
Pencil Sharpener (HAND HELD — NO ELECTRIC)
2 spiral notebooks (wide ruled)
2- Composition Notebook
Washable Markers
Gym Shoes (to be left at school)
Headphones/earbuds (to be kept in class)
Sharpie Marker (black)
2 Fine Line dry erase markers
2 Kleenex Box
1 box Quart Ziploc Bags (Boys)
1 box Gallon Ziploc (Girls)
Fifth Grade
Package of Highlighters (multiple colors)
Pencil Box (optional — 5X7 due to space)
Student Scissors (large if possible)
Colored Pencils 16 ct (no crayons please)
Ruler with inches and cm
2 pkg loose leaf paper (wide rule)
Pencils (to be replaced as needed)
3 Composition Notebooks
Washable Markers (not thin)
2 Sharpie Marker Black
Headphones (will keep in classroom-smaller the better)
1 box Quart Ziplocs (Boys)
1 box Gallon Ziplocs (Girls)
Gym Shoes (no marking soles)
Space is limited. Please no trapper keepers or binders. Folders are provided.
Sixth Grade
1-pkg. Loose-leaf paper college or wide
3-Composition Notebooks
3-Spiral-bound notebooks
1-3-ring binder, 1”
2-Dry erase markers (fine line)
5-Pocket Folders
Pencil Top Erasers
Scissors
Glue sticks
Pencils
2 Red Pens
Flash Drive
Ruler
1-box of Kleenex
Paint Shirt
Headphones/Ear Buds
7-12 Grade
Gym Shoe
PE Clothes
Shower Supplies
(above needed when taking PE)
3-1.5 or 2 inch 3 Ring Binders
5 Folders
3 pks of loose leaf paper (college rule)
4 notebooks (college rule)
Pens
Pencils
Ruler
Nesson Public School District #2 (Ray)
Kindergarten
Crayons – box of 24
Markers — box of 8 thick classic colors 1 pack of watercolors
Glue sticks – Pack of 2-3
Scissors (child’s Fiskars)
Colored Pencils – 1 pack
Watercolor Paints – 1 pack
Pencil Box
1 Box of pencils
Pink eraser
1” 3-ring binder with pockets in front and back
Pack of Dry Erase Markers
Old shirt for painting
2 pack of baby wipes or Clorox wipes 1 large box of tissues
Extra set of clothes
Heathy Snack for each day
Corded Headphones (No Earbuds)
Grade 1
24 Pack of #2 Pencils
Pack of Black Dry Erase Markers Black Sharpie Perm. Marker Crayola Colored pencils – 24 ct. Crayola Crayons – 24 ct.
2 large flat Erasers
Pencil Top Erasers – 1 Package Scissors
2 Large glue sticks
Pencil box (No Bags please)
2 large boxes of tissues
Box of Ziploc bags – any size
1- 1” Three ring Binder
2 — Two pocket folder
1 yellow, 1 red
Clorox wipes – 3 packages Healthy Snack for each day Corded Headphones (No Earbuds)
Grade 2
1 Box of gallon Ziplock bags 2 Wide-ruled single-subject Notebooks: 1 Red, 1 Blue
4 Vinyl pocket folders (with 3 clasps) – 1 red,1 blue, 1 purple, 1 orange
Pencil box/bag
24 #2 pencils
2 large pink erasers
20 Pencil-Top erasers
5 Highlighters
10 glue sticks
Color Crayons
Markers
5 Dry erase markers
Black Sharpie (fine point)
Scissors
Ruler (with inches and cm)
1 large box of tissues
1 Large Clorox wipes
Corded Headphones (No Earbuds)
Grade 3
24 — #2 wooden pencils
10 pencil-top erasers
2 large flat erasers
Pencil box or bag
Choose one of the following:
Colored pencils; Crayons – box of 24; or 1- 12 count-colored markers 4 dry erase markers
Highlighters- 1 yellow, 1 green, 1pink Ruler- inches/cm
Red vinyl pocket folder Yellow vinyl pocket folder 3 wide ruled notebooks
2 glue sticks or bottle
1 child safety scissor
2 large boxes of tissues
2 large Clorox wipes
Corded Headphones/Earbuds
Grade 4
#2 pencils – one box Pencil box
Large eraser
1 non-Spiral notebook Scissors
Glue or glue stick
Ruler (in. & cm)
Crayons or markers
3 Highlighters – 1 Yellow, 1 Green, 1 Pink
4 dry erase markers (any color) Pocket folders — 2
2 large boxes of tissues
Clorox wipes
Personal Pencil Sharpener (Optional) Corded Headphones/Earbuds
Grade 5
2 boxes of tissues
1 large tub of Clorox wipes
3 folders: any color
2 single subject notebooks: college ruled Loose Leaf Paper: 150 count, college ruled Zip up binder/trapper keeper
Pencil box/bag
Index cards: 100 count, white, 3x5, lined
1 Sharpie (black)
Highlighters – 1 pink, 1 yellow, 1 green Scissors
Markers, Colored Pencils, Crayons
Glue sticks – set of 4
24 #2 pencils
Erasers – set of pencil cap and large eraser 1 dry erase marker – any color
Personal pencil sharpener
Corded Headphones/Earbuds
Grade 6
150 Sheet College Ruled Loose Leaf Paper
1 Folder for homework Pencil bag48- #2 pencilsLarge eraser
Red Pen& Blue Pen
2 Sharpie markers (black)Glue- sticks & bottleScissors Markers/Crayons/Colored Pencils Personal pencil sharpener
1 large tub of Clorox wipes2 large boxes of tissues Corded Headphones/Earbuds
All Students
Backpack
Gym ShoesThese remain at school for
gym use onlyVelcro Closure for Grades
K and 1Water Bottle (Optional)
Winter Gear will be necessary for colder months. Includes:
Winter Coat Snow pants BootsHats
Gloves
Tioga School District
A complete school supply list is available online at https://tinyurl.com/rmrtfxs6