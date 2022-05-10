If you saw the parade of children walking down 11th Street on Tuesday, you may have wondered what was going on. It was not an evacuation of the schools, but rather a journey to see something cool.
The curtains opened this week for the ASB Innovation Academy’s production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. Thirty students participated, entering and exiting the stage like clockwork, directed by teachers Reo Boston and Susan LaBar.
“It is our second year with this program, and it is wonderful to see them grow from the first rehearsal to the performance. I am so glad our school gives the students the opportunity to experience the performing arts,” LaBar said.
Two hundred eighty students from Lewis and Clark Elementary School walked over and filled the theater seats to watch the performance Tuesday. Lydia Salveson, an elementary teacher escorting her class to see the show explained that some of her students had siblings performing in the production.
“It is an exciting moment for me to see former students and how their interest has grown from when I had them as students,” Salveson said.
Other local elementary students will get to enjoy a field trip to see the show this week, with an open to the public showtime at 7 p.m. May 12. Tickets are $5 for students, $10 for adults, and pre-school age and younger get in free.