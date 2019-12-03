GRAND FORKS — The State Board of Higher Education announced Tuesday, Dec. 3, that Andrew Armacost will be the 13th president of the University of North Dakota.
Armacost will begin his position as soon as possible after contract negotiations are complete, according to a news release from the North Dakota University System.
The Board interviewed three finalists at their meeting Tuesday, Dec. 3, on the UND campus. A total of 61 applications were received for the position. Last month, six candidates each spent two days visiting campus and in public forums, meeting with students, faculty and staff, and interviewing with the Presidential Search Committee. The committee narrowed the field to three finalists on Nov. 22.
During his interview, Armacost talked about his leadership philosophy. “We are here because of students. Universities exist to prepare members of society to be good citizens. I have a long track record of being a positive mentor, and I pride myself on being available for both small daily interactions and more formal interactions. I envision a campus that’s closely connected, with accessibility to the president and senior staff. My philosophy is to love your people. Take care of them, involve them, and offer an opportunity for growth.”
Armacost will replace Mark Kennedy, who was named president of the University of Colorado System last spring. Joshua Wynne is currently serving as interim president.
Armacost recently completed his service as the Dean of the Faculty at the U.S. Air Force Academy. With more than 30 years on active duty and 20 years at the Academy, Armacost served in the rank of Brigadier General as the Chief Academic Officer.