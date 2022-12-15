Many people remember their childhood school days during the winter when meteorologists would drone on and on predicting snow storms and that never-ending scroll on the bottom of the TV screen with school cancellations. Many would wake up early and stare at that screen, hoping for the day off. With technological advances, it is now easier to be connected at home, meaning "snow days" are rarer in Williston.
When the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020 and created mass closures throughout the world, kids and school staff learned how to do coursework online. Finding ways to implement virtual learning while meeting standards became a top priority for many districts, including Williston Basin School District #7.
With those new virtual learning developments, instead of a traditional "snow day," Williston students are expected to continue on with their instruction from home when it is deemed unsafe to drive to school. This prevents unexpected lapses in learning and having to extend the school year to make up for lost days.
"Virtual learning is a somewhat new concept for Williston K-12 public education, and yes, we definitely have COVID to thank for that," Superintendent Dr. Richard Faidley said. "Virtual learning during inclement weather days is now becoming a regular practice across the country, not just here in North Dakota."
During the 2021 legislative session, HB 1232 was passed which allows school districts to conduct virtual instruction on a temporary basis when inclement weather or other conditions warrant schools to cancel hours of instruction.
"Our school board adopted this policy in a special meeting on Dec. 12, 2022. Our board felt it was important to adopt this policy so that when inclement weather takes place, we can focus on staff and student safety and allow them to stay home, but unlike traditional snow days that have to be made up somewhere during the school year, these virtual learning days count towards our required hour count and do not need to be made up," Faidley explained.
Snows days are not entirely extinct, however.
"In order to get what people think of as a 'traditional snow day,' either snow days have to be built into the school calendar or decisions have to be made about extending the school year or decreasing scheduled breaks and days off to make up the time," Faidley added.
With inclement weather progressing throughout the week, Williston and other area students have seen themselves at home this week. We would love to hear your thoughts on the dissolving concept of "snow days." Email editor@willistonherald.com with your thoughts on the matter.