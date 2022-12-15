Hagan Snow Day

Hagan Elementary stands empty due to inclement weather forcing kids and teachers to stay home

 Andrew Davis

Many people remember their childhood school days during the winter when meteorologists would drone on and on predicting snow storms and that never-ending scroll on the bottom of the TV screen with school cancellations. Many would wake up early and stare at that screen, hoping for the day off. With technological advances, it is now easier to be connected at home, meaning "snow days" are rarer in Williston. 

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020 and created mass closures throughout the world, kids and school staff learned how to do coursework online. Finding ways to implement virtual learning while meeting standards became a top priority for many districts, including Williston Basin School District #7. 



