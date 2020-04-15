The North Dakota Petroleum Council (NDPC) is now accepting applications for its Al Golden Scholarship program for the 2020-2021 school year. The NDPC will award up to nine $2,000 scholarships to students pursuing degrees or training in an energy-related field.
“Despite the downturn in oil and gas prices, the industry still requires a skilled, educated and knowledgeable workforce, especially as more and more current employees reach retirement age,” said Ron Ness, president of the NDPC. “The Bakken is a multigenerational play, and we will need these future energy leaders to help us create the new technologies and methods for recovering that resource for the benefit of our state and national economy and energy security.”
Al Golden Scholars are selected based on academic achievement, work or internship experience in the oil and natural gas industry or a demonstrated commitment to a qualified area of study. Students must be attending a North Dakota college or university and remain a full-time student for the Fall Semester of 2020 and Spring Semester of 2021.
Applications must be submitted or postmarked by June 1, 2020. For qualifications and application requirements for the Al Golden Scholarship, CLICK HERE.
About the Al Golden Memorial Scholarship Fund: The Al Golden Memorial Scholarship Fund is named after North Dakota oil pioneer and the first member of the NDPC’s Hall of Fame, Al Golden. The scholarship is funded by individual and company contributions, as well as proceeds from the Williston Basin Petroleum Conference. Since 2008, the program has awarded more than $70,000 to students pursuing a post-secondary education in energy-related fields.