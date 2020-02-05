After the sudden passing of beloved Divide County High School teacher, Kate Langley, the Northwest North Dakota Community Foundation and Kate Langley’s family established the Kate Langley Memorial Scholarship Fund. Due to a tremendous investment from Kate’s family, friends, and residents of the Crosby area, the Kate Langley Memorial Scholarship Fund now provides graduates of Divide County High School post-secondary education scholarships, in perpetuity.
“Community foundations are meant to serve as vehicles for community giving,” remarked Ward Koeser, President of the Northwest North Dakota Community Foundation Board of Directors. “We are honored to serve Kate’s family and the community of Crosby by supporting this scholarship fund.”
Dollars from the Kate Langley Memorial Scholarship Fund are utilized to support graduates from Divide County High School who exhibit a strong work ethic and desire to better themselves through post-secondary education.
“Kate believed in her students and valued hard work, and she demonstrated that every day. We were so proud of her passion and commitment to her family, students, friends, and the Crosby community,” explained Peggy Langley, Kate’s mother. “Through Kate’s scholarship fund, we want to keep her memory alive and give back to the community that gave so much to her.”
A scholarship award of $500 is available in 2020. Scholarship applications are available on the Northwest North Dakota Community Foundation’s website, with a deadline of March 13.
More information about the Northwest North Dakota Community Foundation, including the Kate Langley Memorial Scholarship Fund, can be found at www.NWNDCommunityFoundation.org.