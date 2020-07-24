For the second time this year, a member of the Williams County Public School District No. 8 is facing a recall election.
A group has filed the paperwork to call a special election to recall board member Myles Fisher. The election will be held as part of the Nov. 3 General Election, and the filing deadline for the election will be Sept. 1.
Paperwork to file for candidacy is available on the district website, district8nd.com.
The recall petition was filed earlier this month with District 8 and had 33 signatures.
The petition was put together by a committee of five people, including former District 8 school board President Jennifer Jorgenson. The chairwoman is listed as Catherine Cartier, and the other members are David V. Truckner, Jorgenson, Glen Clark and Charles Cartier.
On the petition, the reason given for Fisher’s recall is “Breach of Fiduciary Duty.”
The election will be the second recall election of the year for the district. In February, board president Chris Jundt and board member Sarah Williams won seats in a recall election. They beat out Penny Soiseth and Curtis Sullivan, who were, respectively, board president and vice president at the time.