The American Legion Post #37 recently donated $10,000 to the Williston High School Close Up program, to help fund their trip to Washington D.C. in March.
"We've been involved for many years," Third Vice Commander John Nelson said. "It's a great opportunity for the kids to get out and learn something really valuable with our country and our government, so we're behind it all the way."
The donated funds will help with expenses related to the weeklong workshop where the students will get to see Capitol Hill and other historical sites such as Arlington Cemetery. The money will also cover costs such as transportation fares, admissions to sites and meals.
The students have been reaching out to community members and doing services such as running concessions at sporting events and hosting pancake meals to raise funds for the trip.
The Close Up program was created and funded in 1971 as a way to inspire students to find their voice and help develop critical skills for tackling the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century.
Every year, except in 2020, the students participating in the Close Up program have had the chance to go to Washington D.C. Being in the Senate and House galleries, participating in a mock Congress event and visiting the Kennedy Theater are always highlights of the trip.
"My mom wanted to do Close Up when she was my age and financially she couldn't do it," McKenzie Heiney said. "So, when I asked my parents if I could go they were stoked for me; that I was excited about it. They have really supported me through all of it."
The Williston students will be making the trip to Washington D.C. from March 18 - 24.
Another exciting feature of the weeklong workshop is being able to meet other students who attend from across the nation.
"There will be a lot of students from other states there that week. Close Up runs the program many weeks of the year; basically from Oct. through about June," WHS Close Up Advisor Chris Mack said.
Mack explained that three days the students will have an almost school-like setting, and then three days "you can think of [it] like sightseeing with Mr. Mack."
For senior Ashley Wilson, whose family migrated to the United States a handful of years ago, this trip is a big deal.
"I migrated here, so I'm always eager to learn more about the U.S.," Wilson said. "This was a good opportunity and I wanted to take it."
Close Up is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, civic education organization that believes a strong democracy requires active, informed participation by all citizens. For over 50 years the program has partnered with schools nationwide to serve more than one million students and educators through the experiential programs in our nation's capital and in local communities, virtual programs, professional development, and curriculum and resource design.
Mr. Mack said that students who have previously gone on the Close Up D.C. trip from Williston have gone on to political internships in Bismarck, Fargo and Grand Forks. Senator Kelly Armstrong went through the program while in high school.