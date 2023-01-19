Close Up - American Legion donation
Marianne Young | Williston Herald

The American Legion Post #37 recently donated $10,000 to the Williston High School Close Up program, to help fund their trip to Washington D.C. in March. 

"We've been involved for many years," Third Vice Commander John Nelson said. "It's a great opportunity for the kids to get out and learn something really valuable with our country and our government, so we're behind it all the way."



Tags

Load comments