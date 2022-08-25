Purchase Access

AAA is bringing back a popular contest for 8th graders, where the winners are taken on a week-long educational river cruise in Europe. There is no cost to enter the contest and the prize includes the cruise, airfare, travel insurance and money for passports – for the student and a parent or guardian.

The “Discovery Crew” contest begins Tuesday, August 23rd and is provided by AAA – The Auto Club Group, AmaWaterways and Allianz Global Assistance. Up to 60 student winners will be chosen from the contest, which is open to students in The Auto Club Group’s select 14 states (including Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota, and select areas of Minnesota).



