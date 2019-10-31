New test numbers show North Dakota students outperform the national average in reading and math, but there are still wide achievement gaps.
On Wednesday, Oct. 30, the scores for the National Assessment of Educational Progress — often referred to as “The Nation’s Report Card” were announced. In all four categories — reading and mathematics for fourth and eighth graders — North Dakota students ranked the same or above at least 35 states.
In all, 14,805 North Dakota students participated in the NAEP earlier this year. There were 7,085 fourth graders and 7,720 eighth graders.
The highest score North Dakota students achieved (out of a possible 500) was 286, and that score was in eighth-grade math.
That score also offers a window into an achievement gap, however. In all but one case, that category had the widest gap between students of different economic and racial categories.
The NAEP breaks out numbers by whether students are eligible for federal free or reduced-price lunch, as well as their race. Here is a look at the difference.
26: The score difference between students who are eligible for federal free and reduced-price lunch programs, who averaged a score of 268, and those who aren’t, who scored an average of 294.
38: The score difference between black students, who scored an average of 254 and white students, who scored an average of 292.
28: The score difference between Native American students, who averaged 264 and white students.
16: The score difference between Hispanic students, who scored an average of 276, and white students.
State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler highlighted the gains Native American students made between 2017 and 2019.
“We are working to close an achievement gap for Native American students, and these results represent an important step forward,” Baesler said. “It is important for the workforce and North Dakota’s economy as a whole to make sure that all students can be successful after high school. Reading is an essential component of this success.”
When broken down by gender, girls generally score about as well or better than boys in all four categories. The largest gap, 11 points, was in eighth-grade reading, where girls scored an average of 269 and boys scored 258.
In eighth-grade math the scores were essentially the same. Fourth-grade reading saw a difference of eight points in favor of girls, 225 to 217, while fourth-grade math was the only category where boys outscored girls, 244 to 242.