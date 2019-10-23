Williams County Public School District No. 8 held the first of five town hall meetings about its plans to start offering high school for the 2020-21 school year.
The move, which has been part of the district's master plan for several years, was prompted in part by a decision by Williston Public School District No. 1 to exclude out-of-district students from Williston High School next year, citing overcrowding.
Dozens of people attended the meeting, which lasted more than two and a half hours. Here is some of what attendees and District 8 officials had to say.
"You think before we make a final decision so soon we can actually start communicating and not just say we're going to start communicating?" — Olivia Baumer, a junior at WHS who lives in District 8. Baumer, along with another District 8 resident who goes to WHS and two District 1 students, was at the meeting to ask the District 8 board to compromise with District 1 so District 8 students can remain at WHS.
"I'm not asking for you guys not to have a high school for your students, for all the elementary parents here that are District 8. I'm not asking that. I'm just as passionate for education as you guys are. I'm asking you to be as passionate for my high school student as I would be for your elementary. And I would vote for you guys to have a high school in five, six years. I would raise my taxes for that, because if that's what you guys want and that's what you guys feel like your kids need, I want that for you. But where are you guys at for my kid? Where are you guys at for the juniors that went three years to District 1 and thought they were committed to being a Coyote?" — Sarah Williams, mother of two students who attend WHS. Williams and her family moved from District 1 to District 8 two years ago and her students have never attended a District 8 school.
"There is only one district that has a plan to give these kids a seat, and that's District 8. ... I'm asking everybody to roll up your sleeves, dig in and offer these kids the best we can absolutely offer them. There are committed people here. The only way we are going to offer what these kids deserve is if we work together." — Selena Gustavson, District 8 parent and member of the District's Yes Committee.
One question that came up several times was the negotiations between the districts over the high school issue. On Oct. 9, District 8 board President Penny Soiseth and board member Kyle Renner met with District 1 board President Joanna Baltes and board member Sara Kasmer.
"What is District 8's formal position or proposal back to District 1 in regards to the high school issue? They made their position very clear on the $12 million. I'm curious ... I listened to those meetings. I didn't hear what the proposal was or I missed it. So I'm hoping maybe you could clarify what your guys' proposal back to them is, as far as the negotiation process." — Chris Jundt, District 8 resident. Jundt is the chairman of a committee that is sponsoring two recall petitions, one to recall board President Penny Soiseth and one to recall board vice president Curt Sullivan.
Both Soiseth and Renner had answers for Jundt.
"A few of the different things that we approached them with or had questions we asked them about was the ability to be able to swap out and give them land, and they said no. The other was modulars, since they are crowded right now, what about the ability to be able to put modulars on there to fix the problem immediately. And we were told no. What about a freshman sophomore center, which hold freshmen and sophomores and you'd have a junior and senior high school. We were told that that was not in their plans. Phasing out of the high school students so they could finish and basically matriculate out through graduation. And we were told no. The only thing they were wanting was a financial contribution to the addition." — Penny Soiseth, District 8 board president.
"I would add that we did ask them about the 400-seat addition and what kind of seat commitment that would get us. And what could our tuition dollars go for then, because we'd still have to pay them tuition. Could part of that be used for the building. We asked those two questions and they had their board meeting last night and they didn't even talk about that." — Kyle Renner, District 8 board member.