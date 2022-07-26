Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Williston City Commission approved $250,000 in STAR funds to be awarded to Little Joe's Early Childcare Center, a project by St. Joseph's Catholic Church, to be used for construction costs. 

Looking to open in spring or summer of 2023, the daycare center will have space for up to 50 toddlers and infants and 30 preschoolers. Fifteen to 20 employee positions will be available at the center. 



Tags

Load comments