The Williston City Commission approved $250,000 in STAR funds to be awarded to Little Joe's Early Childcare Center, a project by St. Joseph's Catholic Church, to be used for construction costs.
Looking to open in spring or summer of 2023, the daycare center will have space for up to 50 toddlers and infants and 30 preschoolers. Fifteen to 20 employee positions will be available at the center.
“The project is a one-story pre-K/daycare educational facility," JE Dunn Project Manager Ryan Anderson said at the site's groundbreaking in June. "The building will include classrooms, restrooms, a staff kitchen, administrative, and support spaces. In addition, associated site improvements include site removals, grading, site utilities, parking lot, outdoor play area, and landscaping.”
The STAR funds will be distributed over five years in the amount of $50,000 per year, with the option to fund the project quicker if the budget allows.
Mayor Howard Klug clarified that this daycare and preschool facility will be open to the public and not limited only to those who attend St. Joseph's parish or share the Catholic faith. In the July 12 Star Fund board meeting, Klug indicated that the center having open enrollment to the public was a determining factor in approving the community grant.
The project's total cost is estimated to be around $4.3 million, with much of the cost being covered by private donations.