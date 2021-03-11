Two Williston State College students are among 17 North Dakota community college students named to the 2021 All-North Dakota Academic Team.
The team recognizes the academic achievements of community college students.
The selections were:
- Ashlei Stanczyk, Bismarck State College
- Eden West, Bismarck State College
- Michael Schultz, Bismarck State College
- Danielle Thurston, Bismarck State College
- Luka Dragovic, Dakota College at Bottineau
- Sarah Nadeau, Dakota College at Bottineau
- Nicholas Vercaigne, Dakota College at Bottineau
- Rhiannon Giguere, Lake Region State College
- Breonna Rance, Lake Region State College
- Mya Halverson, Lake Region State College
- Amanda Lang, Lake Region State College
- Nicole Coln, North Dakota State College of Science
- Isabel Thomas, North Dakota State College of Science
- Emily Blazek, North Dakota State College of Science
- Adrianna Winter, North Dakota State College of Science
- Yarenci Gonzalez, Williston State College
- Tiffany Sewald, Williston State College
“Only the most highly driven and accomplished students are named to the All-North Dakota Academic Team,” North Dakota University System Chancellor Mark Hagerott said in a news release. “The 17 students from throughout our system who were named to the team this year are tremendous examples of academic achievement and volunteer spirit.”
In North Dakota, the community college awards are co-sponsored by Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society and the North Dakota University System College Technical Education Council. The academic team recognition program is active in 37 states. Students named to the state team also are nominated for the All-USA Academic Team.
Nominations are based on outstanding academic performance and service to the college and community. Each member of the team receives a certificate of congratulations from Gov. Doug Burgum, an award certificate, a medallion and a monetary award. Team members are also eligible for scholarships from Dickinson State University, Mayville State University, Minot State University, Valley City State University, North Dakota State University and the University of North Dakota. The University of Mary also offer awards to team members.