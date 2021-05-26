Two Williston schools were locked down Wednesday, May 26, after a gun was found in a student's backpack
In an announcement sent out shortly before 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, the Williston police department wrote that a weapon had been reported at Williston Middle School around 1:17 p.m. Both the middle school and Bakken Elementary, which adjoins the middle school, were locked down while police investigated.
The incident started when a firearm was discovered in a student's backpack at the middle school, according to Dr. Jeffrey Thake, Williston Public School District No. 1 superintendent.
"Local law enforcement were notified immediately, and are currently going through protocol," Thake wrote in a message to the Williston Herald. "The student has been identified and is being held by law enforcement. We are currently in a hold at WMS and Bakken Elementary, meaning no one is allowed in the building and no one is allowed out. The situation appears to be under control and the firearm has been seized, but police will continue with their protocol until they deem it appropriate to change the hold status."
Police wrapped up the investigation around 2:42 p.m., according to the Williston Police Department.
"No individuals were injured, and the Williston Police Department believes that this is an isolated incident and have no reason to believe that there is an active danger to the students, staff, or community members," police wrote in a news release.