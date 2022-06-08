The annual Bakken X-Trek to be held on September 17 at Springlake Park is now open for early bird registration. The event includes races for kids and adults and both competitive and recreational athletes are encouraged to attend.
"You’re gonna get wet and you’re gonna get dirty. You will probably also smell a little funny but you'll be right in the middle of one of Williston’s most popular parks where everyone in town can catch the fun," reads the Bakken X-Trek registration website.
The Bakken X-Trek committee and Williston Parks and Recreation staff work hard to make the event very unique, using obstacles and terrain to ensure that it's a one-of-a-kind event focusing on what Williston has to offer outdoor enthusiasts. They specifically plan the course around the event being held at Springlake Park.
The planning staff work year-round to plan the course and schedule of events for the day, aiming to make it tough and to push athletes out of their comfort zones. Another goal of the event is to help athletes learn to overcome and prepare for challenges and learn how to accept helping hands when needed.
Planners are implementing "smart starts" this year to spread out waves of people starting the course with the hopes this will help avoid bottlenecks at obstacles.
Proceeds from registration fees and other costs go directly to putting on the race and bettering programs that Williston's Park and Rec puts on for the community throughout the year.
Williston Parks and Recreation is currently accepting sponsors and seeking volunteers for the event. Contact them at fitness@wprd.us to get involved.