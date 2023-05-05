BISMARCK — The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality encourages consumers to observe Drinking Water Week May 7-13, 2023.
The water community celebrates Drinking Water Week by recognizing drinking water’s vital role in our daily lives. This annual event focuses on the value of water resources, recognizes the importance of having a safe and dependable water supply now and in the future, and promotes water conservation.
This year’s event recognizes the work of water system operators, infrastructure maintenance crews and water professionals who work around the clock to ensure safe tap water is available when needed. Tap water delivers public health protection by providing water for hygiene and hydration, fire protection, support for the economy and the quality of life we enjoy.
“More than 90% of all North Dakotans receive drinking water from 307 community and rural drinking water systems statewide,” said David Bruschwein, director of the Division of Municipal Facilities. “The department works with local communities and water systems to ensure drinking water meets all health-based standards.”
Organizations involved in promoting Drinking Water Week include the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality, the North Dakota Rural Water Systems Association, the North Dakota Section of the American Water Works Association, the North Dakota Water and Pollution Control Conference, the North Dakota Chapter of the American Public Works Association, and the North Dakota Water Environment Association.