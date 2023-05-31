A new drainage improvement project saw public comment at the Williston city commission meeting May 23. The project, entitled Drainage Improvement District 23-02, looks to install drainage improvements in the area near Lewis & Clark school along the following streets: 9th Street West between Dakota Parkway and 15th Avenue West and sixth Street from mid-block between 17th Avenue West and Dakota Parkway to Dakota Parkway.
In documents provided to the City Commission at the April 25 regular meeting, the improvements will include modifying street grades and installing new storm drainage piping.
The total estimated cost is $533,504.
On May 23, a request by citizens to address the Commission was granted with Mayor Howard Klug opening the public hearing after a brief overview of the project by Juma.
The first citizen, Richard Millette, was concerned about the rise of taxes.
"If this project goes through, it will raise my taxes by 25%, which is a lot," said Millette. "There are 118 lots affected by this project and I am wondering how many will benefit from this project. There is a $200,000 administration fee, I guess I do not know what it is for. I do not think it is normal that upwards of 40% of a project goes to administrative fees. I do not see the name of the engineer on the plans. How many lots are going to be impacted by this. What happens to families who cannot afford it?”
Dan Shupe, another resident on 17th Avenue West stated his assessment was $4,417.02. He also stated that his home flooded three times from the north and west, which was on the alley side, not the street side. Shupe wasn't concerned with the amount that was going to be spent, but was concerned whether or not it would fix the issues.
Juma stated that the engineering planned for this project was proven before on 26th Street where people would be trapped.
"These things are thought out and engineered, not just thrown out there," said Juma.
A third resident of 17th Avenue West, Darryl Ladue, stated with the upcoming bond issue, he would rather see his tax dollars go to the schools but hopes his place doesn't get flooded as he has put a lot of money into it.
The public hearing closed and Commissioner Tate Cymbaluk asked about two other residents, Mr. Wipf and Mr. Strand, and if the city was looking to spend this money for two homeowners.
Engineer Juma explained that there is more to the project than that and visiting with the school district, they are in favor.
Commissioner Deanette Piesik asked why they weren't doing a $2 million project and if it was a cost thing and whether the benefits would be enough over the years.
Juma explained that everything from water, sewer, storm drains, curbs, gutters and streets would be about $650,000 per block and they are looking at working on eight blocks.
The city opened one bid from Spearfish Excavating for $381,664, just over $11,000 more than the engineer's estimate for the project, which was $370,489.
The work will be 100% assessed to the properties on a per square foot basis within the district as included in the 2023 Capital Improvements plan.
The motion passed to accept the bid as presented with commissioners James Bervig, Piesik, Cymbaluk and Klug all for and Brad Bekkedahl absent.