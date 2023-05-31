17th Avenue West

17th Avenue West is part of the new Drainage Improvement project recently approved by the City of Williston.

 Photo by Chanse Hall

A new drainage improvement project saw public comment at the Williston city commission meeting May 23. The project, entitled Drainage Improvement District 23-02, looks to install drainage improvements in the area near Lewis & Clark school along the following streets: 9th Street West between Dakota Parkway and 15th Avenue West and sixth Street from mid-block between 17th Avenue West and Dakota Parkway to Dakota Parkway.

In documents provided to the City Commission at the April 25 regular meeting, the improvements will include modifying street grades and installing new storm drainage piping.



