Kids camp is full swing for the summer, finishing up it's fourth week of camp. Each summer Williston Parks and Recreation department provide Kids Camp for children when the are out of school.

The program offers a fun environment for kids to participate for the summer instead of being at home. It also takes a weight off the parents back while they may be at work during the day. The camp extends through the ages of five through the age of 12 for full day of camp but also offer a preschool and kinder camp.



