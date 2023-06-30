Kids camp is full swing for the summer, finishing up it's fourth week of camp. Each summer Williston Parks and Recreation department provide Kids Camp for children when the are out of school.
The program offers a fun environment for kids to participate for the summer instead of being at home. It also takes a weight off the parents back while they may be at work during the day. The camp extends through the ages of five through the age of 12 for full day of camp but also offer a preschool and kinder camp.
The camp is Monday through Friday from 8 A.M to 5:30 P.M at Spring Lake Park, but on Friday's spend the day at the ARC for the use of the facility.
Each week the camp takes on a different theme, each day bringing in a new guest to the camp. The themes the camp have finished include, City Heroes, Holidaze, and last weeks Career Dayz. Different jobs throughout the community displayed to the kids what a day in their respective fields.
The theme for this week was 'Wild Card' which means anything goes. On Wednesday the camp brought in a foam pit for the campers to enjoy. Camp councillors volunteered themselves to be put in a dunk tank for the campers to take their shot at dunking them in water.
On Thursday camp favorite Dave Berg came to Spring Lake. Berg is known around the camp as 'Pony Grandpa' as he brings his ponies to the camp and offers rides to all the campers.
Berg, a Vietnam Veteran has been bringing his ponies and cart filled with American Flags for the campers to enjoy for about five or six years and has owned the animals for two decades. All the ponies he has now have come from the Amish in Iowa, and has six.
Before the parks and rec, Berg would bring his ponies for birthday parties and parades. One day Williston local Penny Slagle had family who taught at a neighboring school and asked Berg to bring them in for the kids. Ever since then Berg has been passing the joy of the ponies to kids throughout the community.
"I like the ponies, and I like to see the smiles on the kids. Some of them have never seen a pony or rode one. I think it’s something that they will remember." Berg said.
Berg believes that it is important for kids to be around animals and learn from them.
"The ones that live in town, many of them have never had a chance to be close to a pony, they don’t have any idea. A pony is a good place to start, because one thing these ponies are so well broke they are used to kids running up to them." Berg said.
The ponies and their care have been therapeutic for Berg as a dog would for be in his days after his service in the military.
The camp goes until the the week of July 31 to August 4 with the final theme being 'Ninja Warrior'. A parent can sign up for their child to attend weekly to the camp. For more information about the camp you can contact Special Events Manager Miranda Iblings at miranda@wprd.us