Montana Sen. Steve Daines

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Steve Daines announced Thursday the creation of the bipartisan Senate Wildfire Caucus to focus on common sense forest management reform, wildland firefighter assistance, wildfire recovery efforts, and community hardening.

Daines joined Senator Diane Feinstein (D-Calif.) and Representatives John Curtis (R-Utah) and Joe Neguse (D-Colo.) in launching the caucus. The caucus will also elevate awareness and bipartisan consensus around wildfire management, mitigation, preparedness and recovery.



