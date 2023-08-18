Williston State College is proud to announce that the state-of-the-art Bright
Beginnings Daycare, located within the Crighton Building, will hold its official ribbon-cutting ceremony on September 18, 2023, at 5:30p.m. There will be a brief program, with remarks from City of Williston, Williams County, Valley City State University President Dr. Alan Lafave and Vice President ofAcademic Affairs Larry Brooks, Williston Area Chamber of Commerce as well as Janie Cox, provider of Bright Beginnings Day care. The public is invited to attend.
The state-of-the-art Bright Beginnings Daycare will provide top-notch childcare services, enabling parents to successfully juggle their personal and professional life. They are dedicated to giving kids a solid foundation for their future by delivering a nurturing environment that encourages early childhood development.
"We at Bright Beginnings are thrilled to open the doors of a new Early Childhood Learning Center and to offer this beautiful space as a service to our community and the children we love. We look forward to getting to know new families and to work with Williston State College and Valley City State University students passionate about Early Childhood Education. Mostly, we are excited to provide a safe, welcoming learning environment to allow us the ability to provide high quality care to the children of our community. Thank you to all the collaborators that got us here today, especially Williston Area Economic Diversification Group for backing this project," said Bright Beginnings owner Janie Cox.
WSC Students pursuing elementary education with an early childhood endorsement will have the chance to complete their practicum hours at the preschool housed within the Crighton Childcare Center thanks to an exciting partnership with Valley City State University (VCSU). This collaboration benefits both the education of aspiring teachers and the high-quality care and instruction given to the children enrolled at Bright Beginnings Daycare.
“The education these children will receive at Bright Beginnings is of a high-level; our students are well-equipped to teach students of all ages” said Allen Burgad, Dean of the School of Education at VCSU.
Students can also take advantage of scholarship options thanks to our collaboration with VCSU. One such award that is available to qualified students is the Teacher Shortage award, which is provided by VCSU and supports the growth of enthusiastic and committed educators.