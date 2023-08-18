crighton childcare center

The Crighton Childcare Center will celebrate it's ribbon cutting September 18.

Williston State College is proud to announce that the state-of-the-art Bright

Beginnings Daycare, located within the Crighton Building, will hold its official ribbon-cutting ceremony on September 18, 2023, at 5:30p.m. There will be a brief program, with remarks from City of Williston, Williams County, Valley City State University President Dr. Alan Lafave and Vice President ofAcademic Affairs Larry Brooks, Williston Area Chamber of Commerce as well as Janie Cox, provider of Bright Beginnings Day care. The public is invited to attend.



