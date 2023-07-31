Crash in Mountrail county ends in multiple charges Staff Report Jul 31, 2023 Jul 31, 2023 Updated Jul 31, 2023 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save On Friday, July 29, the North Dakota Highway Patrol reported a Stanley police officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Ford F-150 driven by Sidney Bowman, 31, of Conrad, MT.The Ford fled westbound on Highway 2 at speeds in excess of 100 m.p.h. The officer pursued the Ford westbound.The Ford entered a 45 m.p.h. construction zone at a high rate of speed, failing to negotiate the reduced speed zone and left the roadway.The Ford entered the median, striking a steel bridge guardrail that prevented the vehicle from traveling off the bridge into the White Earth River.The driver was transported by ambulance to Tioga Medical Center then taken by air to Trinity Health in Minot.Bowman was charged with fleeing a peace officer, DUI-Felony, driving under revocation, reckless endangerment and multiple weapons violations.The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roads And Traffic Transportation Police Motor Vehicles Crime Criminal Law Load comments Most Popular Herman Named Interim Athletic Director for 2023-2024 Hinck Stepping Down as Head Volleyball Coach City Commissioners vote to demolish nuisance home Heen walks off to extend Keybirds state run Crash in Mountrail county ends in multiple charges Keybirds take second in state championship; Earn spot in regionals 2023 Babe Ruth 14 Year Old State Tournament bracket schedule Athlete of the Week Max Heen Arrest made in accident injuring two Seat belt law now primary enforcement Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! SUBMIT