When the state was crafting legislation to solve disputed mineral rights around Lake Sakakawea, landowners urged the legislature to use a survey done by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. However, a 2013 Supreme Court case explains why the decision was more complicated than that, and led the state to take a different approach.
The case in question is Reep vs. North Dakota. In the 2013 Supreme Court case, several landowners next to the shore of the Missouri River had appealed a summary judgment determining that the state owned mineral interests for the area that lies between the ordinary high and low watermarks of the Missouri River.
Those mineral rights, the court ruled, were conveyed to North Dakota under the Equal Footing Doctrine when it became a state. The rights were part of its title to the beds of navigable waterways, and those rights excluded all other interests but the state’s.
“At the time the Corps made those land acquisitions and drew that line, North Dakota ws considered an ordinary low water mark state,” Director of Mineral Resources Lynn Helms explained. “But the Reep case in 2013 reversed that, and said that would violate the North Dakota constitution. North Dakota has to be an ordinary high water mark state.”
It was because of that constitutional issue that the legislature decided to adopt the ordinary high water mark as the line in its new study, and go from that.
“The ordinary high water mark is different than the Corps survey,” Helms said, “which was a down to the river bank survey based on the presumption that we were an ordinary low water mark state.”
Had the Reep case gone differently, the Corps study would have made good sense, Helms agreed. “But that case really changed everything.”
In its Senate Bill, the legislature decided it would begin with the presumed ordinary high water mark as its line, and only allow that line to move further outward if there was clear and convincing evidence of inundation that would have destroyed agricultural use.
The state’s new study will return 26,000 mineral rights to landowners, while ultimately taking 10,000 or so acres from others who had been getting royalties based on the Corps’ study, Helms acknowledged. But in this case, the legislature’s new process at least has a process for disputing the change.
“It’s important to note that many of the people who testified or who submitted comments or testified at the hearing did what the legislature and the commission wanted, which was to give us convincing evidence to move the line in their favor,” Helms said. “So there were about 900 acres that went back the other direction, because of people really engaging in and providing good solid testimony, pictures and all of that.”
Sen. Kelly Armstrong, R-Dickinson, is author of the bill that directed the new study. He said he originally wanted to choose the Corps line, but based on the advice of legal counsel, which found constitutional issues with that approach, a different method had to be chosen.
A key part of the legislation, Armstrong said, was the creation of due process for affected landowners.
“(People) had the ability to come and argue and make a case for their rights,” he said. “They didn’t just get a letter saying you don’t own your minerals any more.”
The legislation also put a timeframe for the lawsuits, so that matters can be settled and development of the mineral rights can move forward. Landowners have a two-year window in which to file suit disputing the new study.
An attorney who has represented North Dakota landowners in ongoing disputes surrounding Lake Sakakawea minerals has already indicated that such suits are likely. He is already talking to potential clients.
“We will key up another lawsuit to protect the property rights of North Dakotans,” said Josh Swanson. “Because the state sure as heck isn’t doing it.”
Swanson has been representing the Wilkinson family in its dispute over mineral rights in the riparian areas of Lake Sakakawea.
“My client comes out OK,” he said. “But now there’s a whole new set of mineral owners that will have claims. The state is engaging in the same land grab that prompted the lawsuit my clients filed.”