At the recent Williams County Board of County Commissioners meeting, it was a light agenda that saw the approval of purchasing tractors, Muddy Valley Plat update and a special election update.
Highway Superintendent Dennis Nelson met with the Board to discuss opening a bid for a new tractor, in which they received one bid from Westlie Motors for three 2025 Western Star 49X for $154,400, each, with trade-in values of their Kenworth tractors for $44,000 for the 2014 and two 2016 models for $47,000.
The Board approved the purchase of the three 2025 Western Star 49X tractors, but will watch the market and decide if the trade-ins are more valuable on their own or as a trade in.
Ed Rintamaki of Muddy Valley Estates met with the Board to provide an update.
"Where we are right now, is we are waiting on the lean holder on the property to sign a basically a lean holder consent form that they acknowledge and accept the amending of the Muddy Valley plat," said Rintamaki. "This has been kind of an interesting process. I started this over a year ago already with this particular company and all I got was an email address that I can correspond with them, nobody I can talk to over the phone."
The Board confirmed that everything was held up through the lean holder.
No action was taken and the Board thanked Ed for the update.
Auditor Beth Innis brought forward information on a special election to be held September 26 in the City of Williston to repeal the Pitbull Ordinance.
"I need some motions to authorize the county auditor to conduct a city special election on the repeal of the city Pitbull ordinance on September 26." said Innis.
The Board made the motion and set the precincts to coincide with the same as the 2022 primary election, as well as approving the agreement between the City of Williston and Williams County for the special election and designating the polling places at The Williston Arc.
County Administrator, Helen Askim, met with the Board to discuss the open officer position which was approved and the meeting was subsequently adjourned.