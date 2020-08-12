Your Question: Data from the CDC indicates that having a co-infection with another virus such as influenza results in a more severe case of coronavirus. Given that, is there any concern about students going back to school in the fall, given that the flu and other cold viruses are more active at that time? What if any lessons are you taking from the Georgia high school where nine new cases of coronavirus were rapidly confirmed not long after a photograph of maskless students in a crowded hallway went viral?
Answer: State Superintendent of Schools Kirsten Baesler said that North Dakota is anticipating that there will be positive coronavirus cases in every school district in the state once students return to school in the fall.
“I’m not going to say if, but I'm going to say when,” she said. “It will be an anomaly in our state if you are in a school district that doesn’t have a confirmed case this year. You will be an anomaly. (Positive cases of coronavirus) will not be the exception. It will be the rule.”
To prepare for this eventuality, Baesler said the state is developing a strategy to ensure that there will be strong contact tracing and procedures and processes in place to stop the spread of the disease as quickly as possible.
“We can contain (the case), we can identify who might have been a close contact, contain and mitigate the spread, so we can continue the learning of our students with the least amount of disruption," she said.
Gov. Doug Burgum, meanwhile, acknowledged that the situation with COVID-19 and the flu mixed together will be challenging.
“For the medical community this fall, when we have both COVID and flu-like things coinciding, it is going to be a challenge for school nurses, for emergency rooms, and that’s why I’m saying we are on a marathon not a sprint, and we are just you know still entering this journey, so a lot of uncharted territory ahead of us,” he told the Williston Herald. “But that will be — it’s a great question — because it’s going to be an area of challenge for us to navigate. It is one of the risks.”
However, he added, “The good news, as we have said with K-12 kids, very little risk of mortality from COVID. So there are, are we adding additional health risk? There is additional risk. But I think risk that’s worth taking, relative to the risk of not educating students, not having students in a place where they can receive behavioral health and nutritional benefits. It’s been said by Dr. Redfield and the CDC that the health risk to students not going to school, there’s a risk to that. You have to balance between the two.”
Burgum added he expects the situation will be challenging this fall, when people are likely to be presenting with both flu-like symptoms and COVID-like symptoms in the same timeframe.
“We do know that emergency visits go up seasonally,” Burgum said. “People presenting with flu-like illnesses, and so one of the things the CDC tracks and one of the things we track in North Dakota is presentation of flu-like symptoms and separating flu-like from COVID-like symptoms is going to be important as we assess risk, and that is why again having the ability to test for COVID matters.”
Most of the time, people with the flu aren’t tested, Burgum added. They’re just told to go home to rest and drink fluids and try not to infect anyone else.
“You know it’s been interesting, people make comparisons to (COVID) and the flu, and I can leave that to all the medical professionals, but I would say with a lot less, you know, fanfare than we are having at these press conferences here, the state of North Dakota, including myself, every fall has had a flu awareness press conference.”
At one of these there was a mother whose 2 and one-half year old daughter died of the flu within a matter of days, Burgum recalled, which he said illustrates a different risk profile between flu and coronavirus.
“I mean it’s a horrifying thought as a parent trying to think about so, again, trying to have people understand how serious that is,” Burgum said.