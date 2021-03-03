Question:
I made an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine at the online registration site, but didn’t get an email confirmation. What now?
Answer:
The first step would be to check your spam folder, and make sure the confirmation email didn’t land in the junk mail pile in your email inbox.
After that, if you still do not see the email confirmation, you can just call the office for the body that was hosting the clinic. Let them know the date and time you signed up for, and they can verify that there is an appointment for you.
The office number for Upper Missouri Health District is 701-774-6400.
If the clinic hosts cannot verify your appointment, you may need to try again at the online registration site, which is at vaccinereg.health.nd.gov.
“We really do need people to make sure they are registered and that they show up for the appointment,” Upper Missouri District Health Unit spokesperson Daphne Clark told the Williston Herald. “People don’t need to come more than a couple of minutes early, because once you have that appointment, your vaccine is secured for you.”
If someone doesn’t show up, that means the health department has to scramble to find someone at the end of the day to get that vaccine instead. Otherwise, it might have to be wasted.
“For the most part, people who are making these appointments are sticking to them,” Clark said. “People really are looking for the vaccine.”
Once fully vaccinated, people should still observe social distancing and wear a mask, Clark said.
“You could have been exposed to COVID prior to vaccination, and still end up developing the disease and spreading it to others,” she explained. “And there is no vaccine that is 100 percent effective. While the vaccine will prevent severe illness or death, you could still catch COVID and, while it wouldn’t make you very sick, it could make those around you who are not vaccinated very ill, and they could end up with severe illness or death.”
Safety data in North Dakota are looking very good for the vaccine, Clark added.
“I was in a meeting (Wednesday morning) and almost 90 percent of long-term care residents in North Dakota have received a first dose,” she said. “There’s nothing out of the ordinary in the data from the research. So that is even better news and more reassuring for for people who might have fears about the vaccination. Nothing out of the ordinary is cropping up, and millions have been safely vaccinated at this point.”
It is not certain when Johnson and Johnson vaccines, which recently received emergency use authorization, will be arriving in Williams County, Clark said, but when they do arrive, they will likely go to pharmacies, since they don’t require ultra-cold storage.